Dollar General workers lock in man wanted in killing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Workers at a Dollar General store in Louisiana recognized a man accused of killing two teenagers and kidnapping a third — and locked him in after escorting customers out. News agencies report 51-year-old Neil Broussard of Lake Charles surrendered Thursday at the store in Beauregard Parish. A judge in neighboring Calcasieu Parish set his bond at $4 million. He’s accused of killing a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, wounding the girl’s mother and kidnapping the woman’s 14-year-old daughter early Wednesday morning. Authorities say he’s a convicted sex offender. They say he was wanted on sex charges in Louisiana and scheduled for trial on sex charges in Texas.
