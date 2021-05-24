Dollar General announces grand opening of new location in Monroe

MONROE, La, (KTVE/KARD) — Dollar General is excited to announce their new store location at 2350 Sterlington Road in Monroe, La.

With the new Monroe location, Dollar General plans to produce new job opportunities in the Monroe community. The store is expected to hire approximately six to 10 people, which depends on the needs of the store.

Dollar General provides a variety of benefits for their employees such as 401K savings, retirement plans, world-class and award-winning training, development programs, day-one telemedicine eligibility, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, adoption assistance to eligible employees, and health insurance coverage options.

If you are interested, candidates can apply for available positions at careers.dollargeneral.com.