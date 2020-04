WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Send us images or videos of the storm damage and we will try and share it on air!

Please send the images/videos to our Facebook page or email them to news@nbc10news.net!

You MUST confirm that you are the original owner of the image/video and that we are allowed to use it in this article and on air for us to share it.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.