CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2023, officials of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department reminded residents that the state of Louisiana is still under a burn ban. The reminder is due to an increase in calls to the fire departments in Catahoula Parish for brush fires stemming from mowing/farming operations.
Officials encourage residents to keep the following rules in mind:
- Do not burn anything. All three ban orders issued on August 25, 2023, read that all outdoor burning is prohibited with no exceptions.
- The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like-open burning is included in the burn ban.
- Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you will get a citation. Be sure to conduct all outdoor cooking with safety measures in place including using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.
- Mowing and yard work is not banned, however, it is preferred to avoid mowing and/or driving/operating hot machinery and/or any activity that could produce a spark on or near dry, brown, dead grass because of its flammability.
If you see a fire, call 911 for the fire department to put the fire out!!Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department