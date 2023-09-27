CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2023, officials of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department reminded residents that the state of Louisiana is still under a burn ban. The reminder is due to an increase in calls to the fire departments in Catahoula Parish for brush fires stemming from mowing/farming operations.

Officials encourage residents to keep the following rules in mind:

Do not burn anything. All three ban orders issued on August 25, 2023, read that all outdoor burning is prohibited with no exceptions.

The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like-open burning is included in the burn ban.

Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you will get a citation. Be sure to conduct all outdoor cooking with safety measures in place including using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.

Mowing and yard work is not banned, however, it is preferred to avoid mowing and/or driving/operating hot machinery and/or any activity that could produce a spark on or near dry, brown, dead grass because of its flammability.