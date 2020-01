MONROE, La. (1/26/2020) — The Radio People have confirmed that 100.1 The Beat, DJ Star died Sunday.

Video from Star’s social media shows he was hosting in Dallas Saturday night. At this time it is unclear how the DJ died.

DJ Star was on the air from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday- Friday. Several people paid their respects on Star’s social media pages.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.