Dixie World Series expected to economically boost Ruston, local areas

RUSTON, La. (5/31/19)-- In two months, the ground you see will be packed with children's baseball teams from around the country.

With 34 fields spanning more than 185 acres, Ruston's new sports complex will soon turn dirt into dollars.

From baseball to softball to tennis, the new Ruston sports complex has it all, making it an economic homerun for Ruston.

The project started four years ago and is expected to bring in a massive chunk of change.

"We did an economic study, and over the next 20 years--because we did a 20 year tax to pay for this--we believe it'll be a $1.2 billion--with a B--billion dollar economic impact to our city," said Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker.

Mayor Walker says the baseball field will be finished just in time for the Dixie World Series. With more than 10,000 visitors anticipated, the local economy is expected to thrive.

"We have all five age groups, all 11 states, that's never happened in the state of Louisiana before. And it's not just Ruston, the entire region is going to benefit. All those hotels people will be staying in," said Mayor Walker.

Locals say they're looking forward to the sports complex being complete.

"I think it's great, I really like the idea of it because, I mean, anything that's going to bring more people here, anything that's going to like really put Ruston on the map, I'm all about that," said local resident Kyle Gilmore.

The complex also will hold concerts and even have a pond stocked with catfish for fishing. There will also be a "Ruston Sports Complex" app you can download to find out about all the events there.