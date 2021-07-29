District Attorney rules no criminal wrongdoing in the death of David Harris

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The office of District Attorney Steve Tew has announced the final results of the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit’s investigation into the in-custody death of David Harris on April 3, 2021.

Per the report, after careful review of the reports, statements from witnesses, officer body-camera videos and the autopsy report, it has been determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of the police.

At the time of his arrest, Mr. Harris was under the influence of PCP and Meth when officers encountered him and took him to the hospital to get him medical assistance. Upon arrival at the hospital, Mr. Harris was extremely combative and fought the officers excessively.

The findings of the autopsy report revealed that the cause of death was deemed to be from cardiopulmonary arrest following physical restraint, exertion and struggle with drive stun conductive electrical device in the setting of PCP and Meth intoxication, which was complicated by hypertensive arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The officers actions prior to Mr. Harris’s passing were deemed appropriate, with no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the officers, and no further action in this matter will be taken.

The office of District Attorney Tew has met with Mr. Harris’s family and expressed their condolences concerning his death and informed them of the results of the review.