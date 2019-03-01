District 17 Run-off Election, surprise endorsement

MONROE, La. - (2/28/19) Rodney McFarland and Pat Moore are battling it out for the district seat.

Rodney Welch, who had previously been a candidate for State Representative of District 17 has now publically endorsed McFarland this morning.

The men came together at the Greater Free Gift Baptist Church to make the announcement and the District 17 Representative race has now moved to a run-off.

None of the four candidates in this past Saturday's election received more than 50 percent of the vote, so the top two contenders are moving on.

Democrats Rodeny McFarland Senior and Pat Moore of Monroe are now vying for the seat left vacant by Former Rep Marcus Hunter.

The next election date is set for Saturday, March 30th.

