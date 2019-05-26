District 15 candidate holds family fun day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEST MONROE, La. (5/25/19)-- From the outside looking in, it may look like a normal barbeque.

As the dogs sizzled on the grill and ice cold water quenched the thirst of many, but this was no ordinary barbeque.

"My name is Ryan Reid, I'm running for Louisiana House of Representatives for District 15."

Ryan Reid, is a teacher at West Monroe High School. He's hosting this family fun day at Kiroli Park

hoping to grab that district seat.

"it's just a chance for families to come out, enjoy the sunshine, have some hot dogs and just kind of enjoy each other's company. it's also kind of a chance for me to get to know some of the people in the community and spread the message about what the campaign is all about," said Reid.

Around the park --who, what, why, when posters lie tacked on trees, giving attendees more of an idea of who Reid is and why he wants to do this.

As a teacher, he says it's hard seeing his students struggle to find jobs after graduation. That's why he's vowing to lower taxes.

"I want to try to see if we can lower taxes in this state, especially sales taxes, so that we can get more businesses into our state and create more jobs for people," said Reid.

Another item on his agenda: making law enforcement a priority.

"I see a problem with not law enforcement members themselves, but how we treat our law enforcement with the funding and the tools that we give them to do their jobs," said Reid.

Reid says he hopes everyone hits the polls this fall and gets involved in their local politics.

"I'm a big believer in what Thomas Jefferson once said: politics should be the part time profession of every citizen. everybody should be willing to do something to get involved in making decisions for themselves as an entire community,"

Voting for District 15 is on October 12th.