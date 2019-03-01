Disgruntled worker arrested after deputies say she brought gun to a behavioral health facility

Local News

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La - (2/28/2019) A disgruntled worker has been arrested after deputies say she brought a gun to Cypress Grove Behavioral Health. 

Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Deputies have arrested 41-year-old Casundra Downs of Sterlington. 

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office received a call that Casundra Downs was on her way to the facility with a gun.

Deputies located Downs in her car in the parking lot, with a loaded semi automatic rifle in plainsight on the passenger side of the vehicle. 

According to the arrest report, deputies found a silver canister containing suspected meth in her pocket, along with 5 loose hydrocodone pills in her other pocket. Deputies say a clear container with suspected marijuana was found as well. 

Downs is charged with two counts of Possession of a Schedule II substance, Possession of Schedule I Substance, and Possession of a firearm while in control of CDS. 

