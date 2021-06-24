Discover Monroe-West Monroe to host Deep South Racing Association’s “Thunder on the Ouachita”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe will be hosting the Deep South Racing Association’s (DSRA) “Thunder on the Ouachita” event.

According to a release issued by Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the event will take place at the Forsythe Boat Ramp located at 2300 Sycamore in Monroe on June 26 and 27.

Races will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, with gates opening at 8:00 a.m. on both days.

Admission is $8.00 a day for ages 12 and up, with children under 12 admitted free. All proceeds go to the Monroe Police Reserves.

People may bring their own ice chests, though no outside alcohol will be allowed.

For more information, contact Scott Bruscato at (318) 387-5691 or sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org.