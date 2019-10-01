Disability conference aims to bring community to the work place

MONROE, La (10/1/19) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe hosted a conference on disability advocacy today.

The purpose of the conference is to empower people with disabilities and promote a disability friendly community.

Members of the public attended the panel discussions to hear personal experiences and views of disabled professionals in the work place.

Panel members want people to understand that they are just the same as anyone else applying for a job or working at a company.

“It’s very important. There’s a lot of talent that’s being left on the waste side because they’re not hiring people with disability. There’s a lot more people with better skills than I have that are in need of just a door open to let them in,” said Robert Flowers, Clinical Therapist at Family Counseling Center Ruston.

The conference hosted over 50 people and audience members had a chance to interact and ask questions with disabled professionals.