RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Diamond TD Productions Barrel Racing are hosting the 3rd Annual Mardi Gras 5D Barrel Bash. This will be a 3-day event that will take place at the Ruston/Lincoln Parish Exhibition Center.

Friday, February 3, 2023

Exh $4 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Open $500 added 5D 7:00 PM

Exh $4 8:30 AM to10:30 AM

Open at 11:00 AM Mardi Gras Parade at Big Drag 50

Church 9:00 AM

Open start at 9:30 AM

For more information, you can contact Crystal at (318) 307-0717 or Maci at (318) 816-1781