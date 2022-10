FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Dia de la Familia will take place on Friday, October 14, from 6 PM to 11 PM and Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 2 PM to 6 PM. The event will be located in downtown Farmerville, La.

There will be music, food games, a parish community resource fair, and door prizes. There will also be a parade following the event on Saturday at 6 PM.