All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 31, 2023, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a complaint, relative to a subject illegally communicating with an adult victim online in a sexual manner. The subject allegedly contacted the victim on social media and engaged in a lewd conversation, transmitting an unsolicited sexually explicit photo of himself.

According to detectives, they were able to positively identify the suspect as 33-year-old Alan Richard Grantham of Vidalia, La., and an arrest warrant was obtained. Grantham was taken into custody without incident and charged with Obscenity and Cyberstalking.