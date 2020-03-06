Details released on proposed Monroe Event Center; locals speak out

MONROE, LA (03/05/20)– A new Monroe Event Center has been in talks for years. On Thursday night, the public got their chance to ask city officials questions about the proposed center. One local says this meeting offered needed details to everyone, no matter your opinion on the event center.



“It’s not pushing it down anyone’s throat, but it’s giving them a view and everybody an opportunity to speak on it,” said James Skipper, Monroe Resident.

The plan that is being proposed has a full-service hotel connected to the event center. The hotel will cost $65,000,000 and the event center will cost $70,000,000. The price tag totaling up to $135,000,000. The design team says they have financial backers to help push this project forward, the City of Monroe is one of them. City officials say they are willing to funnel $50,000,000 towards the project. However, some residents say the costs are too high.



“That’s a lot of money to be spending on a dream,” said Dana Jefferson, Monroe Resident.

According to the design team, the market is high in Monroe…meaning people will come and this arena would bring more than 2 billion dollars in economic impact. The event center would be home to conferences, events, concerts, sports activities, and much more. The event floor is sized for 6 basketball courts or 12 volleyball courts.



“Well, I think the center is a great idea because we got to get in the running with other cities our size. We are going to compete for businesses and compete for events,” said Skipper.

However, some think the city needs to update the Civic Center or put that money towards fixing other problems across Monroe.



“Considering the fact that we have potholes on every street in the whole city, and that we don’t have enough garbage pick up vehicles,” said Jefferson.

Advocates for the center say if you build it, they will come.



“If we put the new center downtown that means hotels gotta come, business gotta come and that brings jobs,” said Skipper.

The event center and hotel will offer 829 construction jobs and 596 annual jobs to the City of Monroe. The design team says the city would want to start hiring and booking dates for the event center a year out from completion. The event center will also be a shelter in the case of an emergency.