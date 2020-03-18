Destination Louisiane: Simmon’s celebrates 31 years of the Big Buck Contest

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La (03/12/2020)– It’s a contest like no other and it rolls around once a year.

“It is a free contest which most of the contests across the country are not. Most of the contests you have to pay an entry fee of some kind and they don’t have near the amount of categories as we have,” say Glenn Miers.



Miers says “for 31 years, Simmons Sporting Goods has been putting on the Big Buck Contest”; luring people from all over the south to right here in Morehouse Parish.



The Big Buck Challenge is the largest contest of its kind in the nation. Glenn Miers is the marketing consultant for Simmons. He’s been apart of the contest since the beginning and says each year has been bigger than the last… and for good reason. The prize packages are insane.



“We’ll have soft goods, things such as clothing, we’ll have foot ware, feeders, deer stands, cameras, calls and all sorts of things that guys use to support their habit.”

And one lucky winner gets to ride off into the sunset on a high-powered ATV.



“We have given away a Yamaha Kodiak 700 FWD. Those retail somewhere in the neighborhood of $7800-8,000.00”

Glenn estimates that upwards of 5,000 people attend the contest which has essentially turned into a festival. There are live performances, a kids’ section complete with face painting and food trucks to feed the masses.



“We offer something here that can’t be found anywhere else.”

More than the contest is the love of hunting. Louisiana is the ‘Sportsman’s Paradise’, and Glenn says north Louisiana has something for everyone.



“We have our own bayous, we have our own culture, we don’t have that Cajun accent, but we have things that we do celebrate and this is one of those things. It’s something that people from southern Arkansas or parts of Mississippi, they come over and enjoy as well.”



Glenn says don’t forget tradition.



“It’s something that you pass on, it’s something that generations have to enjoy, it’s something that’s part of our pastime, that’s part of our culture and we celebrate that.”

Glenn says Simmons is proud to help keep that tradition alive.

“You know, they might take 30 minutes out of their schedule and say they’re going to go to Simmons and it ends up being a couple of hours before they get out of here.”