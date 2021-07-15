Destination Louisiane: Armstrong Cricket Farm

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local cricket farm has seen major growth since it was first started in 1940. In this month’s Destination Louisiane, Christina Jensen tells us about Armstrong Cricket Farms in West Monroe.

Armstrong Cricket Farms in West Monroe sells about 9 to 10 million crickets per week.

The family operated business stays busy during the week, employing about 50 local people. Their customers include bait stands across Louisiana and Arkansas. They also sell to Distribution centers such as PetSmart.

“The bulk of our business is in the pet industry for animal food. One of the newer markets that we have hit on is cricket protein powder for human consumption,” said Jack Armstrong, Co-Owner of Armstrong Cricket Farms.

Jack Armstrong and his son Brandon co-own the cricket farm. It started in a small Georgia town in 1947. About 7 Years later, the location in West Monroe opened.

“My daddy had just got out of the air force and started working the cricket farm. We had two buildings that were 50 feet wide and 100 feet long,” said Armstrong.

Fast forward to 2021, Armstrong Cricket Farms has 13 buildings scattered over 2 and a half blocks. At the West Monroe facility they raise crickets and worms.

Armstrong said it takes 9 days for cricket eggs to hatch in the facility under optimum conditions.

“In about 5-6 weeks later, they’re going to be ready for fish bait,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong also said he could raise even more crickets and expand the business, but he wants to make sure it stays family operated.

“We need to have our eyes and hands on the cricket because we want to sell quality crickets to our customers,” said Armstrong.

For more information on the business, head to the company’s website armstrongcrickets.com.