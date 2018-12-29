Deputies: Woman Arrested after Calling 911, Asking for Ride then Cussing at Dispatcher

LONOKE COUNTY, Ar. (KARK) - (12/28/18) A Lonoke County woman is behind bars after deputies say she abused 911.

Tara Chambers, 22, is facing Communicating a False Alarm charge after Lonoke County deputies say she called 911 several times and asked for a ride.

Chambers can be heard on the 911 call telling dispatchers around 3 a.m. Wednesday she was walking near Furlow Grocery on Highway 89 when she needed a ride somewhere.

Lonoke County authorities say Chambers called them two different times and once to Jacksonville Police.

"She should have called a taxi," says Furlow Grocery employee Jamie Todd.

The woman on the 911 call can also be heard telling the dispatcher to read a book about the difference between 911 phone lines and taxi phone numbers.

In one of the 911 phone calls, Chambers told Jacksonville Police dispatchers she was in danger, but really wasn't, according to the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say when they responded to the area, Chambers told them she thought she had warrants and wanted to go to jail.

Officials say Chamber did not appear to be intoxicated.

She's being held on a $545 bond.