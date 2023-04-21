UPDATE (04/21/2023): On April 21, 2023, Sheriff Scott Franklin with the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect in the 2020 murder of Leon Turner remains at large. Turner was found dead from a gunshot wound on Church Street in LaSalle Parish.

People can contact the office so we can move forward with the case. We would be glad to hear what anyone has to provide, and reward money is still available. Sheriff Scott Franklin, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect responsible for the death of Leon Turner, you are urged to contact (318) 992-7300. Reward money up to $5,000 is still available to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in this case.

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, December 9, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to find the suspect in the October 2020 murder of Leon Turner. On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 8:30 PM, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Church Street in LaSalle Parish, La.

Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, they located Turner who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to authorities, witnesses mentioned that the suspect was running from the area and was described as standing five feet and 10 inches, wearing a camouflage-style pullover and black pants.

Detectives with the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the homicide and offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the homicide.

This is an important case to us. We would like for someone to come forward. Sheriff Scott Franklin, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone can send an anonymous tip by calling 318-992-7300.