Deputies still haven’t been able to locate a missing 47-year-old man

LINCOLN PARISH, La. – The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office said Jeff Norsworthy has not been located yet.

Deputies do not believe Norsworthy is in a vehicle since his vehicle was left at his residence, along with his wallet and his cell phone. Due to this, deputies are not able to attempt to locate Norsworthy using phone records. There has been no activity on Norsworthy’s bank account since before his disappearance.

Norsworthy was seen Thursday at the Relax Inn in Ruston and was last seen walking south on Trenton Street towards downtown Ruston.

If you see Jeff Norsworthy or if you know his whereabouts, please call the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately at (318) 251-5111.

——-

(5/10/19) The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to locate 47-year-old Jeff Norsworthy at the request of his family for a welfare concern.

Norsworthy’s relatives last communicated with him on Wednesday night. Deputies have spoken with witnesses who saw Norsworthy walking around a motel in Ruston around noon on Thursday, May 9.

If anyone has seen Norsworthy or if you know his whereabouts, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 251-5111.



