UPDATE (04/19/2023): On April 19, 2023, Benjamin Collins was arrested in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, he will be extradited to Union Parish, La., and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation.

Photo courtesy of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Benjamin Ray Collins. Collins has outstanding felony warrants for Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation.

Photo courtesy of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Collins is described as a White male who stands at six feet and one inch tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Crossroads and Rocky Branch areas in Union Parish. He is also known to be in West Monroe, La.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact deputes at 318-368-3124.