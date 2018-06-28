UPDATE: Missing teen found
OUACHITA Parish - UPDATE (6/28/18) Deputies have located the missing teen that was reporting Wednesday.
Tristan Cole Renfrow was reported to be located by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
------------
(6/28/18) Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for a missing Ouachita Parish juvenile.
Tristan Cole Renfrow, age 16, was last seen at his West Monroe residence on June 23rd, 2018.
He is described as a white male, 6’-2” tall weighing 150 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black shorts.
Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Tristan is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
More Stories
-
-
Here's what you need to make Olivia's Coke and Root Beer Floats!
-
It's been two months since Aundrea Johnson says the man she…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.