CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 12:35 PM, deputies of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a shooting near the Enterprise area. Upon arrival, authorities located a female victim who suffered a gunshot wound in her right arm.

According to deputies, they learned that the shooting was accidental and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Deputies confirmed that the victim is in stable condition.