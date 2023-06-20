UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 15, 2023, around 11 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of numerous shots being fired in a West Sterlington neighborhood. The caller stated they believed the shooter had recently been evicted from the residence where the shots appeared to be coming from.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, where they located 41-year-old Daniel Dean King of Sterlington. King was found sitting outside when deputies attempted to make contact with him.

Deputies observed King attempting to conceal a handgun under his foot while speaking to them. King was taken into custody and denied firing shots. During the investigation, deputies discovered four spent shell casings near King’s person as well as the handgun.

Deputies spoke with the homeowner, who confirmed that King had recently been evicted from the property and was not allowed to be there. King was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center for Criminal Trespassing and Illegal Discharge of Firearms. His bond was set by a Third District judge at $51,500.