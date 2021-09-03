Deputies Making A Change teams up to gather supplies for hurricane victims

Dartanian Stovall looks at the house that collapsed with him inside during the height of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021. Stovall said he was inside the house he was renovating on Lasalle Street in the Uptown neighborhood when the chimney collapsed and the rest of the house followed. He managed to crawl to safety. Michael DeMocker/USA TODAY Network via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Making A Change, and Sunny 98.3 have announced that they will be gethering supplies for Hurricane Ida victims in South Louisiana.

DMAC and 98.3 will be on location at Tyner Petrus in Monroe on Friday September 3 between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Later in the day they will be at the Neville-Ruston football game taking donations. They will also be collecting supplies at the West Monroe Tyner Petrus location on Saturday September 4 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Any items that the public can donate are appreciated and will be delivered to hurricane victims.