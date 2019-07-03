BREAKING NEWS: Late night gunshots fired lead to attempted murder arrest

WEST MONROE, La. (7/3/19) – On 7/2/2019 at 9:28 P.M., the West Monroe Police Department responded to gunshots fired at Spin City located at 502 Stella Street in West Monroe.

Officials say they located blood in the parking lot of the business.

A call was received that the victim was at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.

Deputies say the victim went to the parking lot and waited to meet with a person after using Snap Chat.

The suspect, identified as London Lewayne Shepherd, allegedly entered the passenger door of the vehicle and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene, deputies say.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital.

He was later transported to LSU Shreveport for treatment.

West Monroe Police Detectives were able to identity the suspect as London Lewayne Shepherd, age 19.

After following leads, officers say they were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Shepherd was a passenger in the vehicle and fled on foot.

A Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 was deployed and tracked of the suspect.

This search led to the recovery of the firearm and the location of the suspect.

Shepherd was arrested without incident.

He will be booked into the Ouachita Parish Corrections Center on Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

His bond has not been posted yet. A mugshot will be uploaded as one becomes available.

