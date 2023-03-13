ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 7, 2023, officials of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Marcus McDonald for the Sale of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Upon arrival, authorities located McDonald and placed him under arrest.

According to deputies, they seized 89 grams of suspected Ecstasy and 42 grams of marijuana. Sheriff Patten went on to confirm that the Ecstasy tested positive for Fentanyl.

McDonald was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Trafficking a Controlled Dangerous Substance.