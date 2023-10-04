VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In late September 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into an adult subject, 38-year-old Allen Harris, who was believed to be communicating with a minor using social media. The subject would partake in inappropriate conversations, such as wanting to teach the child about sexual activity and watching pornography.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Today, Allen had plans to take the child away from Vidalia school during lunch break and was at the school around 11:30 AM. However, he was met by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives. When trying to arrest Allen, he aggressively resisted deputies by kicking one in the face before being taken into custody. Additionally, it was discovered that the suspect had narcotics and condoms in his possession.

Allen was charged with the following: