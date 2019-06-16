Sheriff's Office locates missing 13-year-old boy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSTON, La. - (6/16/19) Carl Butler Jr. has been safely located, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office.

(6/15/19) The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office asks the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Deputies said 13-year-old Carl Butler Jr. was last seen in the Hickory Street area of Ruston around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He was seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes. He also has a mohawk style haircut.

If anyone sees or has seen this child, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office immediately at (318) 251-5111 or by simply calling 911.

