Denham Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash in Caldwell Parish

COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the morning of Monday September 6, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 849 just East of US Highway 165.

During the investigation, Troopers discovered that a 2002 GMC Yukon XL being driven by 30-year-old Kenterious Higgins of Denham Springs was going around a curve when it traveled off the road and began to rollover.

It was determined that Higgins was unrestrained during the crash, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash still remains under investigation, and toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 37 fatal crashes, resulting in 46 deaths.