Delta Wellness Mission announces free medical services in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi

LAKE VILLAGE, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — In a release from Hamburg City Hall that Lake Village has been selected to take part in the Delta Wellness Mission 2021, a free medical clinic.

Delta Wellness Mission is a free medical clinic that provides vision, dental and basic medical services from Military personnel.

In addition to Lake Village, there will also be clinics set up in Lake Providence, LA, and Greenville, Mississippi.

Clinics will run from July 9-17pm. For more information visit the Delta Regional Authority website.