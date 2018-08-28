Delta to build new campus in Ruston

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSTON, La. (The News-Star) - (8/28/18) According to our partners at The News-Star, Louisiana will spend $8 million to build a new Delta Community College campus in Ruston that will anchor a technology park there, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.

Walker approached the state about the project with a commitment that the city will spend $7 million to build a road leading to the campus and park as well as the infrastructure to support it.

Ruston will also construct a building to house high-tech robotics and manufacturing firms in its own Center of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies.

The new campus and park will be located east of Louisiana 33 and south of Interstate 20. Ruston's new campus will replace the decades-old facility that is located on James Street.

"This is going to be huge for us as a city because having the new college campus as the anchor of the park gives us something to build upon," Walker said.

Read more at The News-Star.