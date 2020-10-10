Delta related power outages

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thousands of people are without power tonight after Hurricane Delta slammed an already storm battered Louisiana.

Most of the outages are concentrated in south Louisiana, but many in the ArkLaMiss are without power.

Please remember that if you are using a generator to keep it outside and in a well ventilated area because the carbon monoxide produced by your generator can kill you.

For a look at how many are without power according to Entergy, you can find their outage map here.