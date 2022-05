GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 23, 2022, the Delta Iota Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will host a Walk the Block for Lupus event. The event will begin at 6 PM, starting at the New Rocky Valley Baptist Church located at 2155 West Martin Luther King Avenue in Grambling, La.

Free registration is located at www.bit.ly/lupuswalk22.