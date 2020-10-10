Delta downgraded to Category 1 and expected to continue weakening

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hurricane Delta has been downgraded to Category 1 storm, and parts of the ArkLaMiss can expect to experience Tropical Storm force winds and rain through the night tonight.

The main threat for our area will be wind and rain. We are not out of the woods yet and we can still see some strong wind gusts through the overnight hours. So, keep your phones and weather radios close.

The KTVE/KARD Weather team will be keeping an eye on the weather through out the night and we will bring you more information on air, online, and on social media.