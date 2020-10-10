State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers in Louisiana

Delta downgraded to Category 1 and expected to continue weakening

Local News

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hurricane Delta has been downgraded to Category 1 storm, and parts of the ArkLaMiss can expect to experience Tropical Storm force winds and rain through the night tonight.

The main threat for our area will be wind and rain. We are not out of the woods yet and we can still see some strong wind gusts through the overnight hours. So, keep your phones and weather radios close.

The KTVE/KARD Weather team will be keeping an eye on the weather through out the night and we will bring you more information on air, online, and on social media.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories