WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hurricane Delta has been downgraded to Category 1 storm, and parts of the ArkLaMiss can expect to experience Tropical Storm force winds and rain through the night tonight.
The main threat for our area will be wind and rain. We are not out of the woods yet and we can still see some strong wind gusts through the overnight hours. So, keep your phones and weather radios close.
The KTVE/KARD Weather team will be keeping an eye on the weather through out the night and we will bring you more information on air, online, and on social media.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Delta downgraded to Category 1 and expected to continue weakening
- Trump’s Columbus Day proclamation includes stark warnings
- Gov. Edwards expresses concern as hospitalizations, positivity rate continue to rise
- November, not October, will tell the story of the 2020 Saints
- Week 5 Preview: Chargers vs. Saints