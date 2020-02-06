Delhi Police Department receives K-9 vest through donation

DELHI, La. — The Delhi Police Department has a lot to thank a Wisconsin-based company for after a big donation.

The department held a ceremony today to thank Royal Recognition for donating the funds to purchase a ballistic vest for the department’s K-9 officer.

The company primarily donates to police departments around Wisconsin but through the social media site Linked-In, Delhi’s K-9 handler connected with representatives from the company.

The chief says the donation is significant because of the vest’s surprisingly high cost.

“My officer wears a vest, but you know primarily most departments can’t afford that much for a vest. So actually the ballistic vest for a K-9 is more than a ballistic vest for a police officer,” says Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams.

Chief Williams says that the extra cost is due to the vests being specially made.

$1,100 was donated to the Delhi Police Department which the chief says is just enough to cover the expense.

