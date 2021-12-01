Delhi man killed in crash involving a train

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash involving a train that killed a Delhi man. According to police, they were called out around 4:00 p.m. to Speirs Drive, just south of US Highway 80. Police tell us James Kelly, 55, of Delhi was killed in this crash.

Police say their investigation shows the crash happened as a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kelly, was headed south on Speirs Drive when he did not yield to the Kansas City Southern train. Investigators say the train hit the driver’s side of the Chevrolet, pushing it into the ditch and flipping the truck.

According to police, Kelly was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police tell us they did collect a sample for routine toxicology analysis and this crash is still being investigated.