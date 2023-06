DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Delhi Feed and Supply Store will host a local farmer’s market on Saturday, June 24, 2023, located on Broadway Street in Delhi, Louisiana. The event will begin at 8:00 AM and is free admission to the public.

Photo courtesy of the Delhi Feed and Supply Store

For more information, contact the Delhi Feed and Supply Store at 318-878-5060.