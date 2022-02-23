DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Delhi Livestock Auction has been a family business for over forty years. The business was first established in 1973, by Roger Deshaun then in 1979 the Shelton family bought the business from Deshaun and have been owners ever since.

This auction falls under regular sales since it is held every week on a Wednesday at 12:30pm. The Shelton’s take pride in being able to help local farmers and ranchers across the ArkLaMiss to be able to market their livestock or help buy additional livestock to add to their herds which include cattle, goats, sheep, and horses.

Before each auction, the seller must register the livestock by providing basic information of the animal and proof of any vaccinations. This information is then provided during the auction to let buyers know the additional information before the purchase. The benefits of attending a livestock auction, is having the opportunity to see and buy multiple livestock at once while also network with other farmers and rancher. Once a buyer purchases the livestock it is then loaded into your trailer by the help of Delhi Livestock Auction workers.

The Delhi Livestock Auction has been a part of the Delhi community for so many years. The auction is a place in the community where people grew up going, which is why the Shelton family is looking forward to keeping the doors open and to pass on the family business to the next generation.