Delhi farmer pleads guilty to stealing nearly $17 million from businesses & the government

MONROE, La. (7/16/2019) A Delhi farmer has plead guilty to federal charges of stealing almost $17 million from several banks, insurance providers, and government entities.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, Thomas Dickerson, 45, applied for crop and/or grain storage loans. Prosecutors say ” ickerson lied on many of these applications in order to obtain loans and other compensation by overstating or understating the amount of crops produced or claiming crops as collateral when he’d already sold the crops or didn’t possess them. “

Dickerson is set to be sentenced on November 6, 2019. He faces up to 10 years in prison, plus three years supervised release. He has to pay restitution, and faces a $10,000 fine.

You can find detailed past reporting on this subject from our content partner The Ouachita Citizen.

