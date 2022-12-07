MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The December 10th elections are quickly approaching, so it’s important to do your research before heading to the polls to vote. Especially when it comes to proposed amendments, many can become complicated and confusing to understand. Today, we dig deep to learn about proposed Amendment 3.

Joshua Stockley, a political science professor at ULM, explains what proposed Amendment 3 is. “Amendment number three is asking the voters whether they want to change the process for how individuals are placed on the State Police Commission.” Currently, six of the seven members of the State Police Commission are appointed by the governor. The amendment asks voters whether those six gubernatorial appointments should also receive Senate confirmation. As it stands, the Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission are two commissions that do not require Senate confirmation.

Before going to the polls, make sure to research the pros and cons of each proposed amendment.

Stockley explains the pros of Amendment 3. “The biggest pro is that it adds an additional check and an additional level of scrutiny prior to an individual serving on the State Police Commission.”

Finally, Stockley goes over the cons of this amendment. “The biggest argument against is that anytime you add an additional level of scrutiny, you potentially lengthen the time that it takes to fill a spot on a board or commission agency.” “Could this become a more politicized process?”