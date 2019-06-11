UPDATE: Victim in OPSO death investigation identified as retired fire investigator

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: (6/11/2019 1:45 p.m.) -- According to the Monroe Fire Department's Facebook page, David Hill, a former Chief Fire Investigator with MFD, passed away this morning.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (6/11/2019) -- Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office are looking to a death from this morning.

They were called to the 200 block of Somerset Drive in Monroe around 7:30 a.m. They identified the victim as David Hill of Monroe.

No foul play is suspected as this time.

Below is the full press release from OPSO:

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence in the 200 block of Somerset Dr. in Monroe at approximately 7:33 hrs. this morning. Deputies did find the victim deceased at the residence. While there is no indication of foul play at this time, the investigation is continuing. Autopsy reports are pending. The victim is identified as David Hill of Monroe.

No further details are available at this time as it is an open investigation.