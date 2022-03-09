MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating another shooting that happened in Monroe over the past weekend. According to deputies, they are investigating a shooting that happened at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 5, 2022.

Deputies tell us they responded to a shooting on Thelma Drive in Monroe. When deputies arrived on the scene they say they found Edward Patrick with apparent gun shot wounds. Patrick was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to depuites, where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies are still investigating what happened and gathering information. If you, or someone you know, has information that could help deputies with this case, you are urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.