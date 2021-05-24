Deadly crash in Richland Parish claims the life of a Delhi man

HOLLY RIDGE, La, (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday May 23rd shortly after 6:30pm, Louisiana State Police Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Holly Ridge that proved to be fatal.

Per a release from Master Trooper Michael Reichardt, a 2015 Kia Sorrento, which was driven by 32-year-old Ian Pettit of Delhi crashed into the back of a 2012 Peterbilt 18-wheeler and became lodged underneath and caught fire.

Pettit was pronounced dead at the scene, but the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. A toxicology sample has been received and submitted, and the crash remains under investigation.

So far this year, Troop F has investigated 21 fatal crashes this year, which have resulted in 24 deaths.