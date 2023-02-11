MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a Tallulah woman has died due to a single-vehicle crash in Madison Parish.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, after 11 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 near Louisiana Highway 577. NBC 10 has learned that the crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Michelle L. Favors of Tallulah, La.

The investigation revealed that Favors was driving east on Interstate 20 in a 2004 Ford F-150 when the vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting Favors from the vehicle. Favors sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown at this time; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.