EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual South Arkansas Arts Center Membership Showcase is coming up, and the deadline to submit artwork for the showcase is on November 29, 2022. The exhibition dates for the showcase will be December 1-15, 2022, with a reception on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM.

Artists may enter two pieces of artwork that were created at any point in their lifetime. The pieces can not have been shown in a past Membership Showcase. The entry fee is $10 per piece of artwork, and current SAAC members may submit two entries for free. All new artists are welcome to join in the showcase.

To enter artwork into the showcase and for more information, go to the SAAC website.