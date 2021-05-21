Day of Service: City of Monroe to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe’s Community Affairs Department and Mayor Friday Ellis have planned a day of service to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

According to a release from the city, on Monday, May 24, at 3:30 p.m. the city will join forces with the Rotary Club of the Twin Cities, Daughters of the American Revolution, First United Methodist of Monroe’s youth group, and local veterans groups to clean the grave stones at Riverview Cemetery on South Grand.

The grave stones slated to be cleaned belong to fallen soldiers from World War I, World War II, and the Korean Conflict.

The city invites the public to volunteer in this act of service.