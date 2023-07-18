EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Ruth Green was a South Arkansas native who was born in Urbana and spent most of her life with her husband in Strong.

Green was first diagnosed with Lymphoma. After winning that battle, she got to ring the bell to victory in July 2022.

Bell-ringing is for patients who completed chemotherapy treatments and have been declared cancer-free. Patients get to ring a brass bell hanging from the wall and recite an inspirational poem about completing treatment.

Green was hit with a second round of the disease but this time it was in a different location. She passed away in September 2022 from ovarian cancer.

Her daughter, Amelia Frazier, has started an organization, Ruth’s Royalty Foundation, to recognize anyone fighting cancer and to honor her late mother by promoting Nobody Fights Cancer Alone.

“I want to be able to bring awareness to other cancers and just let them know you are not alone,” said Frazier.

“She never gave up. She was a beautiful spirit and a blessing to many so I just want to give back like she would and just continue her legacy,” added Frazier.

Frazier is hosting an event on Saturday, July 29, from 1 PM to 5 PM at Mattocks Park in El Dorado.

There will be free food and entertainment for the entire community. The foundation will also be recognizing scholarship recipients.

To support the organization, you can donate to Frazier through Cash App $ruthroyaltyfund23 or Zelle and Apple Pay at 469-690-3039.