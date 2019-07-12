Daryll Berry announces bid for State Representative District 16

MONROE, La. – (7/12/19) Daryll Berry, a Monroe School Board member for District 4, announced his bid for State Representative District 16.

Representative Katrina Jackson is currently serving in that position. Representative Jackson is term-limited and will no longer be able to serve in that position.

“My 13 years of experience serving as a legislator on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, combined with my years of service on the Monroe City School board, along with 17 years of service in city government, and 15 years of business management experience should be the experience needed to fill that void. I am proud to present myself as the person that can effectively serve the citizens in Representative District 16 of Ouachita and Morehouse parishes .

If elected, I will use my experience to continue the work that was started by Representative Jackson. I will focus my attention on improving education, flooding, drainage, street improvements and employment opportunities in Ouachita and Morehouse parishes.” Daryll Berry

